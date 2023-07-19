Bob Webb
Hurricane Creek
reporter
HURRICANE CREEK — Bob Webb has been coming to Wallowa County for about 20 years doing concerts. He and his partner, Heidi Muller, fell in love with the area and moved here in 2012.
They play largely string instruments and Muller sings songs she wrote.
“I play cello, mandolin, dulcimer and guitar,” he said, but he doesn’t sing. “I leave that up to Heidi.”
A friend who moved here from Seattle urged them to perform here and that led to their regularly coming to the county to perform.
“We loved the place; we were living in West Virginia and we started coming here once or twice a year on tour to the Northwest. Eventually, in 2012, we decided to make the big jump.”
Webb said that although Muller’s songwriting has an Appalachian flavor, it largely reflects her life in the Northwest.
He said his favorite thing about Wallowa County is the mountains.
“Also the people; they’re very wonderful,” he said.
With summer here, he’s looking forward to relaxing after Dulcimer Week in the Wallowas, which concluded July 8.
“Most of my efforts in winter and spring are around organizing Dulcimer Week,” he said.
Asked if he anticipates an active fire season this year, Webb said he’s been active with the new Hurricane Creek Firewise Community.
“We’ve joined forces with the Firewise communities of Lostine and the other areas and may host the gathering next year,” he said. “We’re all working on our homes.”
Webb said the housing shortage in the county is a problem all must face.
“It’s a temptation to take a house and turn it into a rental property for tourists,” he said, and that contributes to the housing shortage. He adding that he’s one who took advantage of such rentals.
But, he said, those who are in charge of the county are responding and taking action.
“It’s not going to be solved overnight,” he said. “It’s got to be well thought out by the folks who run the county. It’s a balance; we’ve got to maintain timber and grazing, too.”
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, his advice is “realize that our winters are pretty long.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.