ENTERPRISE — Jim Stivers originated in Wallowa County, but his parents moved him away more than 70 years ago — and now he’s back.
“I started out life here and my folks moved out of here in 1950 — under my objections,” he said. “I just got tired of living in all that garbage on the coast, so now I’m home.”
He moved home to Enterprise about eight years ago after many years in Shelton, Washington. He’s retired from about 60 years working in industrial maintenance.
Stivers recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
It’s quiet. It’s peaceful. There’s no gunfire, at least not like it was over there. I quit carrying my guns when I moved back over here.
Are you getting cabin fever yet?
Nah.
What are you looking forward to once the weather warms?
I’ve got fruit trees and last year, the sun torched my lawn, so I’ve got to redo that. I’ve got a bunch of stuff to do around the house.
What do you think of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?
That’s a very mixed question. You can’t just say it was a bad thing and I think there’s a lot more to be developed out of it. If it doesn’t go any worse than it is now, we’ll be OK, but I wouldn’t bet on it.
Do you think it’s affecting the high price of fuel?
Yeah, that and our “fearless” administration.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
