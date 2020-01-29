Enterprise native Misty Pinter just moved back to her home turf and has fallen in love with it all over again.
“I absolutely love it,” she said.
She moved here six months ago from Cleveland, Ohio. Although she was born here, she moved away when she was about 3 years old.
Now that she’s an adult, she was drawn back because her father lives here.
An employee at the Subway on North Street, she didn’t have to wait long to find work.
“I think I got the job about a week after I got here,” she said.
Pinter shared more of her thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
Those mountains. I love the mountains. They’re so gorgeous. It’s the most beautiful place I’ve been in my entire life. There are no mountains in Ohio. I am in awe every single day when I get up and see them.
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
I’d say work is probably hard (to find) in the winter.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for all of us?
I don’t think anything should change here. I think it’s absolutely perfect, honestly. I love this place. I feel like I’m on a permanent vacation.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
How to be simpler. I’ve come here from a big city where we have malls and WalMarts and stoplights and it’s just slower and simpler and easier out here. I’m learning to love online shopping.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
I would tell them to do it. It’s great. It’s a wonderful place. I love it here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.