Marcia Wood
Enterprise
reporter
ENTERPRISE — Enterprise native Marcia Wood lived here until she was 18 and then moved away to attend college at Eastern Oregon State College for two years.
Then she got married and moved to the North Bend area. She then went back to college and got her teaching certificate before landing a job in Woodburn in the Willamette Valley until she retired.
“Then I moved back here and I haven’t regretted a minute of it,” she said.
It was a solo move as her husband and their daughter died in a car crash.
She now enjoys retirement and says the solo move was a relief.
“I really am comforted in the people,” she said. “Everybody has treated me so nice, even people I don’t know.”
This week, the Wallowa County commissioners are scheduled to discuss the county’s interests in possibly becoming part of Idaho.
“I would like to have more information,” she said. “I am inclined to go along with it, but there’s still questions to be answered. I am tired of Salem, that’s for sure.”
Standing outside on a hot day, she is hopeful the county won’t have an active fire season.
“Wallowa County’s been blessed so far, but other fires around the state have gotten so big and we’ve just been lucky. We’ve had some problems here, but we’ve got a ways to go.”
Wood acknowledges the need for more affordable housing in Wallowa County, but like many, she’s uncertain about the answer.
“I couldn’t find a house when I moved back here two years ago, so I had a house built,” she said. “I’m just lucky that I had the finances to do that with.”
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, her advice is to “Come with money.”
“The cost of living is so high here,” she said. “You should have a place found before you actually move here.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
