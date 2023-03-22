ENTERPRISE — Claire Farwell is a native of Enterprise but fears she may not be able to live here much longer.
Home on spring break, she’s a student at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, where she’s studying to become a math teacher.
“There’s not really a lot of openings in that department here,” she said, so she’ll likely have to find a teaching position elsewhere.
She’s majoring in mathematics and studying for her education certification.
Both of Farwell’s parents are involved in education in Wallowa County. Her mother is a teacher at Enterprise High School and her dad is a construction manager for CB Construction, which is working on the bond project reconstructing Wallowa School.
Farwell said her favorite thing about Wallowa County is the view.
“It’s really nice to come home and see the mountains,” she said, which totally overwhelm Mount Spokane or anything she sees while away at school. “It doesn’t do it.”
As spring arrives, Farwell is looking forward to the longer, sunnier days.
“I’m looking forward to some sunshine,” she said.
She doesn’t have a lot of plans beyond school but spring sports come to mind.
“I work up there at a fitness center as a referee for intermurals,” she said. “I think softball is about to start so I’ll be reffing softball.”
She’s aware of the housing shortage in the county, but like many, she’s not sure of the solution. She agreed that the county commissioners’ consideration of lowering permit fees on workforce and low-income housing might help, but she’s not sure of overall solutions.
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, she cautions about the housing shortage.
“There’s not many places to live,” she said. “It’s a beautiful place to live; I loved growing up here. I have no complaints about it, but good luck finding a place to live.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
