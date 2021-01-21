ENTERPRISE — Larry Roe is almost brand new to Wallowa County, but he’s been in love with the area for more than three decades.
He bought a place north of town on Davis Creek Road just a month ago and moved here from McMinnville. Now, he is settled in to enjoy retirement from years of working in the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning business in the Willamette Valley.
Having first visited Wallowa County in 1988 on a hunting trip — one of many here over the years — he decided this is where he wanted to live.
“In 1988, when I came out here and looked at the Eagle Caps, I said, ‘I’m going to live here someday.’”
Roe recently shared his thoughts on his new home of Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
There isn’t the hustle and bustle of hurrying to get everywhere like in the Willamette Valley. You’re driving down the road and people wave at you — with all their fingers — just to be friendly. Everybody’s always nice to you here. They wave at you, they say ‘hi’ and all that stuff. I just couldn’t get far enough away from Portland to be happy. And the climate here. In the (Willamette) Valley, you get brief, sunny-day stretches, a lot of fog and a lot of rain in the wintertime. … Rain here is more of a rarity.
Did you make a New Year’s resolution?
I did not. I’ve been focused on getting my place set up and livable. So I guess I haven’t broken it, either.
What’s your hope for 2021?
Just what I’m already experiencing. Calm and I smile a lot, a happy life and I try not to watch the news.
Do you plan to get the vaccine against COVID-19 or are you hesitant as some people are?
I do. I’m a little hesitant. I’m a diabetic, so I’m kind of a target for the virus. But I’m not going to rush down and stand in a big, long line. … I’ll talk to my doctor and see what he thinks about it and ask him when he can get it. I’ll have him administer it.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Just do it. There’s no reason not to move here. … But anyone who wants to bring the Portland mentality here, go away.
— By Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
