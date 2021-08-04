ENTERPRISE — Gail Pelley moved here with her husband, Paul, nearly two years ago and built a house north of Enterprise — after falling in love with Wallowa County.
They lived in their travel trailer for eight months while their house was being built. Most recently, they lived in San Jose, California, and before that, Florida.
Gail Pelley said they read a book that talked about Wallowa Lake.
“My husband, whenever he reads about a place, he likes to look it up,” Gale said. “So he found pictures of the area.”
They visited two years in a row for several weeks.
“He just fell in love with the mountains,” she said. “He was originally from West Virginia and grew up in the mountains and loved the mountains, so … we bought a lot.”
She’s a retired registered nurse of 40 years and Paul retired from being a certified financial planner.
“We love it here; the people here have been amazing,” Gail said.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
It’s hard to pick one, but we haven’t met anyone here who wasn’t wonderful. The people here are great, the views are great. We live where we’re looking at the mountains. It’s very peaceful and not stressful.
What plans do you have in the county for this summer?
We’re planning to start volunteering at the senior center.
What are your thoughts now that fire season is here?
My heart goes out to the folks who have had to evacuate and have lost their homes. We pray every day for them, but I’m not a worrier. God’s in charge and I’m not.
What do you think of the job the firefighters have been doing?
Every time I see one, I thank him for working out there to try to take care of us. … I have great respect for those who put their lives on the line to try to keep us safe.
What do you think of all the crowds and traffic that come for Chief Joseph Days?
I plan to not be in the middle of a big crowd. It’s better to be safe and not sorry.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
We try not to tell people too much about it because we don’t want to see a lot of traffic lights show up and keep it the way it is.
