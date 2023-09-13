ENTERPRISE — Nathan Cheek has lived in Wallowa County “just about a year now,” he said.
He said he moved from Portland in September 2022 so his wife, Terry Atchley, could open an acupuncture clinic here.
He’s taken a bit of a professional turn upon moving to Enterprise.
“I run the front office there,” he said of Eagle Cap Wellness. “I was a chef for a long time and I’m taking a back seat so I can help her get her business up and running. Maybe it’ll be my turn next.”
So far, Cheek said, the business is going well.
“The community’s very welcoming,” he said. “We’re happy to be here and we’re excited to see what comes next.”
They have no kids so far.
“Just animals. We’ve got three cats and a dog,” he said.
He said his favorite things about Wallowa County are the people and nature.
“The community, the friendly feel and the access to beautiful nature,” he said.
As summer winds down, he has an idea of what he needs to do before fall.
“We need to mentally prepare ourselves for a cold winter — again — make sure our heater is working well, stock up on kerosene, just prepare ourselves,” he said. “We embrace the seasonal changes.”
The county has been fortunate so far in terms of wildfires, but he’s reluctant to “call it” just yet on whether we’ll have an active fire season.
“It’s so late in the season … but it seems like we’re doing well so far,” Cheek said. “So far, so good.”
Cheek acknowledges the need for more affordable housing in Wallowa County and has an idea of how to alleviate the problem.
“We were lucky enough to find a small house, so I would say investing in more multifamily homes and apartment structures is probably the simplest bet, but there’s so many opinions and factors that go into it,” he said.
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, his advice is to be ready.
“Show up with an open mind and a giving spirit, I suppose,” he said. “The community is willing, but they want people to contribute and give back.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
