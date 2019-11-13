Shaila Seifert is a relative newcomer to Wallowa County, but she’s already fallen in love with her hometown of Wallowa.
She moved here three years ago after reconnecting with — and marrying — a childhood sweetheart.
“My husband and I knew each other as kids,” she said of husband, Jason Seifert. “We both grew up over in Troutdale. The last time I saw him then I was 14 or 15 and he told me (later) he had the biggest crush on me back then.”
But they hung in the same circle and had many of the same friends until her family ended up moving to California. He then found her online in late 2016.
“We talked for a little bit and he brought me up here and I never left,” she said. “We got married a month later and I never left.”
The pair have fun with their courtship story.
“He says I just followed him around, but that is not true – he likes to think that,” she said. “He told me he has loved me since day one, but I was such a little brat back then, I didn’t care, and I just did my own thing and my family ended up moving.”
Jason, his brother and their father work on the Wallowa Union Railroad replacing ties. Jason has lived here about 20 years, Shaila said.
She works as a cashier at Wallowa Food City. She has two sons, Daniel, 13, and Landon, 5.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
“I like the whole, little town. I like the fact that it’s a community. I like the fact that it comes together. It’s a great place to raise your kids because it’s a small town, it’s not that crowded, it’s not that busy. My boys grew up in the city; they were born in central California and I didn’t want to raise them there. There’s too much violence, it’s too fast-paced. They have some learning disabilities and here, it’s accommodated, it’s more one-on-one. It’s fantastic. A great school.”
What’s the greatest challenge facing the county?
“There’s not much to do in the way of shopping centers or for the kids to do. You have to go to Enterprise or La Grande which sometimes is hard for a lot of families.”
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for us all?
“I think it’s great already. Probably just offer more options. “
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
“How to slow down. My husband says I’m too citified. I’m a go, go, go person and he tells me all the time to slow down.”
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
“Just be prepared to slow down. This is a very laid-back, relaxed town. … You’ve got to be polite to everybody and not make enemies. I’ve learned that especially outsiders like us. … This is a very close-knit town, which is a good thing.”
