ENTERPRISE — Tami Russell is a newcomer to Enterprise, but she’s found the people here as friendly as they come.
She moved here from Irrigon — a town a bit smaller than Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE — Tami Russell is a newcomer to Enterprise, but she’s found the people here as friendly as they come.
She moved here from Irrigon — a town a bit smaller than Enterprise.
She said she came here “for just a change. I thought I’d come here and start over, so that’s what I did.”
Russell has an apartment in town and works doing housekeeping at a motel. She has a daughter, a son-in-law and three grandchildren here — two girls and a boy.
She said the people here make her feel at home.
“They’re so much different than they are (in Irrigon); they’re friendlier, they make you feel a lot more comfortable,” she said.
She found the hailstorm that clobbered Wallowa on Aug. 11, “really sad,” and did see some of the damage there, she said, but was “glad it didn’t hit over here. We came out blessed.”
Russell believes Tuesday’s election was important and takes her right to vote seriously.
“I can’t complain about anything if I don’t vote,” she said.
With winter on the horizon, her little apartment doesn’t require a lot of preparation, but it does take some.
“I got the air conditioner out of the window and put a weather strip along the door and put plastic on the windows,” she said. “It stays pretty warm.”
When it comes to people who are thinking about moving here, Russell’s advice is that it can be difficult to find a place to live.
“I started out in a studio (apartment) that was more like a closet,” she said. “Now I’ve got a one-bedroom.”
But, she said, she believes the county is a nice place with work available and she’d encourage anyone interested to give it a try.
— Bill Bradshaw,
Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw,
Wallowa County Chieftain
reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.