Maverick Gilbert
Enterprise
reporter
ENTERPRISE — Maverick Gilbert is fairly new to Wallowa County and he already finds it home. He and his family moved here last summer from Boise, Idaho, and are living on Leap Lane north of Enterprise.
Living with his mother, brother and sister, Gilbert is still looking for work — some kind of “hands-on stuff.” In the meantime, he’s working to get his GED diploma at the Alternative School.
“I dropped out of school for a year because of COVID and they’re doing some good stuff with me,” Gilbert said of the Alternative School.
“It’s nice here,” he said of Enterprise. “It’s a small, peaceful little town. It’s cold — I’m not liking the snow — but the people are friendly.”
He recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
It’s got to be the people or the lake. It’s really clean, compared to other lakes I’ve seen. This is the first lake I can see the bottom.
Are you getting cabin fever yet?
No. I’m liking it here.
What are you looking forward to once the weather warms?
Biking. I’m going to bicycle around and check out any trails.
Do you think the Russian invasion of Ukraine is affecting the high price of fuel?
Oh yeah, once sanctions were put on crude oil prices, that had an effect.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Be ready for the cold and snow. It’s a warm community, but you’ve got to show people who you are. You get what you give. That’s what I’ve noticed about this community.
— Bill Bradshaw,
Wallowa County Chieftain
