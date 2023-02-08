ENTERPRISE — Gwen Thomas has lived in Lostine for the past six years, but has been in Northeast Oregon for a decade after 19 years on the Oregon Coast.
She and her husband, Lendyl, have four cats.
“They’re his cats,” she said.
It was her job as a nurse and a health coach for the Wallowa Memorial Health Clinic that brought the Thomases to the county.
“I quit that job and started my own business as a caregiver and a private health coach,” she said, specializing in functional nutrition and wellness.
Thomas said her favorite thing about Wallowa County is easy to determine.
“Oh, the mountains, no doubt,” she said. “The higher, the farther back in, the better.”
She said she likes to backpack and run during her time in the mountains.
If she could send a valentine to anyone for Valentine’s Day, she’s certain it would be to Lendyl. After all, his chief occupation is being her caregiver.
“He takes care of me — and the cats,” she said.
Having recently gotten Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog’s Day prediction on how much more winter we’ll have, Thomas has her own thoughts on whether we need six more weeks.
“Only six more weeks,” she said. “We need snow, but then we can get on with spring and summer.”
Her own plans for the remainder of winter are simple.
“Just to survive,” she said.
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, Thomas’ advice is much like many in the county who want it to retain its positive characteristics.
“Come for the place, come for the people, but don’t try to change it,” she said. “Come if you like remote.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
reporter
