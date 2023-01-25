ENTERPRISE — Mike McDonald is one of the many medical professionals who have chosen to make Wallowa County home, having moved here in 2016 to be a nurse practitioner.
His wife and son accompanied him.
McDonald said his favorite thing about Wallowa County is the old-fashioned way of life here, somewhat “back to the way things were,” that’s found in smaller, rural communities.
Interviewed on the brink of the Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race, McDonald is a fan.
“I just like being a part of that event that works its way up to the Iditarod,” he said.
He said he made no new year’s resolution, so he couldn’t have broken it yet.
“If I was going to make one, I wouldn’t wait for the new year,” he said. “I would do it now.”
Looking back on the past year, he said his 2022 wasn’t too bad.
“I think it was better than 2021,” he said. “I’m looking forward to 2023.”
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, his advice advice is based on how he likes Enterprise and the county.
“I like the small-town population and small-town way of life and don’t want it to change,” he said. “I definitely wouldn’t want people to come here and try to make it something it isn’t. If people want to move here, they ought to move here because of what’s here, not what they want to change it into.”
