Voices Reeves 3733.jpg

Peggy Reeves

Joseph

JOSEPH — Peggy Reeves has found a new home in Joseph after decades elsewhere in Oregon.

She’s lived in Joseph for only a year, moving here after a year in Enterprise to be close to her daughter and son-in-law. Prior to Enterprise, she lived in Bend for many years, having worked there in a CPA office for about 25 years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.