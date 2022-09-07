JOSEPH — Peggy Reeves has found a new home in Joseph after decades elsewhere in Oregon.
She’s lived in Joseph for only a year, moving here after a year in Enterprise to be close to her daughter and son-in-law. Prior to Enterprise, she lived in Bend for many years, having worked there in a CPA office for about 25 years.
She has many favorite things about Wallowa County, particularly the people and the scenery.
“Except that it’s cold in the wintertime,” she said with a laugh.
She doesn’t have any big plans before summer ends. She usually joins her daughter and son-in-law spending the winter in Florida, but doesn’t think she will this year.
“I don’t think I’m going to go this year,” she said. “I’m going to stay here and do very little snow shoveling.”
She doesn’t plan on any winter sports.
“I’m retired from that, too,” she said.
Reeves expressed strong concerns for the victims of the hailstorm in Wallowa.
“We just missed that by a hair,” she said. “I’m glad our church — the United Methodist Church — has been able to help by sending things down there and helping when they can.”
Closer to home, Reeves is pleased with the sidewalk work being done in Joseph.
“I think that’s wonderful,” she said. “We need to have places for people to walk. We have a lot of visitors. … There’s so much to do here.”
The rain the county has experienced has allayed her concerns for wildfire season.
“You just do the best you can,” she said.
When it comes to others who might consider making Wallowa County their home, Reeves acknowledges that the county is bound to grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.