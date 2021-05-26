ENTERPRISE — Christial Zollman has lived in Enterprise “about a decade” and in Wallowa County 15-20 years, coming here as a child with her parents, Rick and Brenda Zollman, from her native Sunnyside.
She didn’t attend Enterprise schools, having been homeschooled all her life. She is now engaged to be married — with no date set yet — and works at Blue Mountain Computer downtown.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
I definitely love how beautiful it is here. It’s a really scenic area.
What are your thoughts on multiple allegations of harassment of employees by Joseph City Council and its alleged “dysfunction”?
I was aware of the dysfunction in city government … it’s bad. I just know there are some problems and I hope they can work it out.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
I was able to keep my job through all of it, so that was good, but there were a lot of stressed customers to deal with, so that was not so good. But I’ve been able to make it.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
A lot of old-fashioned values are very important here. Being involved in customer service in the city, you’re able to trust people to come in and pay their bills … trusting your neighbor more, things that are considered more old-fashioned.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Make sure you have a good job before you move here, and that you have housing. There’s a housing shortage here. I had to move back with my parents for a while because the house I was renting sold, but then I found another one.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
