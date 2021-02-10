ENTERPRISE — Tina McDonald moved to Enterprise four years ago with her husband, Michael, from Springfield, so he could take a job as a nurse practitioner at Olive Branch Family Health.
Tina also works outside the home, as a veterinary assistant at the Enterprise Animal Hospital, the training for which she got on the job.
The animal hospital handles large and small animals, but Tina prefers the small animals.
“They’re easier to handle,” she said.
Of the McDonalds’ five kids, only one son lives at home.
She recently shared her thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The beauty. We like to hike.
What are your plans for Valentine’s Day?
I don’t really have any right now. Usually I’m the one who makes the plans and I haven’t yet.
What challenges do you believe Wallowa County faces?
I don’t think there’s a whole lot for young people to do in the county, but other than that, I think it’s a wonderful place to live.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
I was laid off for three months. That was hard. I did get unemployment and that went through nicely.
Do you plan to get the vaccine against COVID-19 or are you hesitant as some people are?
No, I don’t. My husband did get it through work, but I just chose not to. My son’s going through chemotherapy and I chose not to get it because I don’t want to get any side effects.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
I think it’s a wonderful place to live and as long as they don’t want to change it, go for it.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.