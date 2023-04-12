ENTERPRISE — Harlie Stein has lived her whole life in Joseph. She’s the oldest of three kids and is a senior at Enterprise High School this year.
She already has plans for after graduation.
“I’m going to go to California and study equine studies and become a horse trainer,” she said.
She’s already hard at it with her horses, of which she has six.
Stein is active with her animals, regularly showing a steer at the Wallowa County Fair. She also is active during rodeo season with her horses.
Stein said her favorite thing about Wallowa County is its natural beauty.
“How pretty it is,” she said.
As spring has sprung, she’s most looking forward to rodeo season.
“I do a little bit of everything,” she said. “I rope and I do goat tying and barrels.”
Stein is aware of the housing shortage in the county and has an idea for how to remedy it.
“Make people go back to the (big) cities,” she said, with a chuckle.
She’s also aware that her hometown, Joseph, is considering options to improve law enforcement there, but she’s not sure what would be the best solution. The city is considering contracting with the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office or setting up its own police department.
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, her advice is to be prepared for the weather.
“You’d better be ready for the cold weather,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.