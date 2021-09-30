ENTERPRISE — Paul Pelley and wife, Gail, have lived in the county for about a year and a half, moving to Enterprise in April 2020 from San Jose, California.
“We spent seven years in San Jose and I learned that to live in San Jose, you have to be insane,” he said. “I realized that I’m not, and I wanted to go somewhere I could live in a town with no traffic lights and no Starbucks.”
He retired as a certified financial planner 14 years ago and his wife spent 40 years as a registered nurse when they lived in Florida before moving to San Jose. They have two adult children, a son and a daughter, as well as three grandchildren. The grandkids gave him the “World’s Greatest Grandpa” T-shirt he was sporting.
“The reason I’m the world’s greatest grandpa is because I have the greatest grandkids,” he said.
Pelley recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The people. They’re very friendly and they do what they say they’re going to do. I just enjoy being in a small town.
Are you pleased to see snow on the mountaintops again?
Yes. When I saw that, I thought, “Now we’re going to have a change in the seasons.” After spending time in Alaska, that made us ready for here — we got all our winter at once.
Are you concerned about the recent coronavirus spike?
Yes, I am. Our daughter, who works at a hospital ... told us that over the last couple of months they’ve had 42 COVID-related deaths, and a good many of them were 20 or 30 years old. So I’m very concerned about it.
What do you think of government mandates on masks and vaccinations?
I think that government has overstepped its boundaries. It should be left up to the people, but people are not making good decisions. … I’m a numbers person, and when they’re dying at younger ages, that, to me, is pretty black and white.
As summer ends, what was your favorite experience?
We had both of our kids up here. Both of them were concerned about us moving to a little town with no traffic lights and being so far away. Both of them, after being here, have approved of our decision and they want to come back.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Get prepared for a place that rolls up its sidewalks early. There’s a “shopping learning curve” you’ve got to go through. You have to shop when they’re open and just work your life around it.
