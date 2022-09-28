Noah DeLury
Enterprise
reporter
ENTERPRISE — Noah DeLury has spent most of his life in Wallowa County, living both in Enterprise and Joseph. He’s particularly proud of being nearly two years clean from a drug addiction.
He waits tables at Wallowa Lake Lodge for now, but that job will end in October as the tourist season winds down.
“I’ll have to find some different work,” he said, adding that he’s not yet sure what that will be.
DeLury has a fiancée and an 18-month-old daughter.
He said his favorite thing about Wallowa County is the sense of community here.
“Someone always has your back,” he said. “And, of course, it’s very beautiful, the mountains, the lake, that kind of stuff.”
He hasn’t quite decided if he’s going to Oregon’s Alpenfest, which begins this week.
As fall descends and winter is on the horizon, he’s getting ready by collecting firewood.
“Winters are long here, so I’m saving up as much money as I can to get through a long winter,” he said.
DeLury didn’t find the smoke from all the wildfires this year as bad as it was last year.
“It’s nothing you can’t handle,” he said. “I’m just happy we made it so long through the summer without it being an issue and I’m glad Imnaha and everything’s going to be OK.”
He’s aware of efforts to help Wallowa recover from the Aug. 11 hailstorm.
“I don’t think anything’s going to happen overnight, but the community as a whole has come together,” he said. “I wish they’d give us some funding to help with that stuff.”
He acknowledges that there’s a housing shortage in the county, but believes low-income housing and apartment complexes are helping.
“I don’t know if there’s much you can do,” he said. “There’s only so many houses. People from Portland and California could stop moving here.”
When it comes to people who are thinking about moving here, he has succinct advice: “Don’t. Be ready for a long winter.”
— Bill Bradshaw,
Wallowa County Chieftain
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.