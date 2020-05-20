Troy-area cattle rancher Ginger Gillworth has lived in Wallowa County since the 1970s.
She and her late husband, Harvey, moved here from central Oregon after ranching and raising their son and daughter there. She has four grandchildren.
She still lives on her Grouse Flats ranch, saying “I guess I’m retired.”
Gillworth recently shared her thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
Home.
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
I don’t want to see it invaded by too many outsiders.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for all of us?
Keep it like it is.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
It’s a good place to live.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Just don’t come here and try to make it like Seattle or Portland.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
Of course, I don’t like it. I can see the distancing is good to do to prevent the spread (of infection.)
