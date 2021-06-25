ENTERPRISE — Now retired, Debbie Lind, of Wallowa, focuses on her photography these days.
Until a year ago, she was librarian at the Wallowa Public Library where she worked for 13 years. She’s lived in the county since 1991 and in Wallowa since 1994.
But now she’s more into photographs.
“Of course, I photograph Wallowa County in all its beauty,” she said. “But I do fish, flowers, animals — I don’t stick with just one genre, and even do people sometimes.”
Debbie and husband, Ken, have a son and a daughter who were raised in Wallowa, and now live outside the county. They have four grandchildren by their daughter.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
I like the no-rush, where there’s no tall buildings. The “tall buildings” I refer to are our mountains, and they’re beautiful. You can really have a comfort zone here with mountains instead of tall buildings.
What fun plans do you have in the county for this summer?
We’re going to see our children; they’re coming here for the Fourth of July. We haven’t seen them since the pandemic. That’ll be fun. That’s our big treat for the summer so far.
What are your thoughts on the beginning of fire season?
It’s scary. We live near Green Hill and fire is something we’re concerned about. We live on what we call “Papa Bear’s Forest,” that my husband maintains.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
I’m a social person. I like to hug and I like to meet people. For me, it’s been hard, I feel trapped sometimes. I’m glad to not have to wear masks. We got our shots and we feel we’ve done our part to stave off the pandemic.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
The people who become your friends, like when you go into a store, most likely you’re going to find someone in there who you know and is friendly. You can catch up on the day and how their life has been. It’s not a sterile community. Also, we’ve adapted. If you want to buy a tomato, you’ve got to plan ahead and go to the store before it closes.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Try not to change the atmosphere of our county too much and what brought you here. Accept our atmosphere for why you came here.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
