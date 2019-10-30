Glenda Cummins has lived in Enterprise with her husband, Rob, since 2006 and the retired nurse finds it the right place to be.
After working as a nurse for 40 years – the most recent stint at Wallowa Valley Senior Living – she’s glad to be done with all the bed pans and body lifting.
“That’s why I’m retired; my back is done,” she said.
She answered a few questions for the Chieftain giving her thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
What’s the best place or thing about Wallowa County?
“The mountains, being outdoors, mushroom hunting, huckleberry picking, hunting.” She said the locations of the berry patches vary. “They don’t always grow in the same place. The last couple of years, we’ve found so many we couldn’t pick them all. We picked 17 pounds in three days.”
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
“There’s not (enough) businesses. There’s not enough people to sustain businesses and that the people who’ve been here forever don’t want any development.”
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for us all?
“They really need to capitalize on tourism, because that’s the major (source of) income. I think that there should be more places that offer breakfasts during special events, extended hours – just during special events, not all the time. I admire the people who have businesses around here because I know they have to put their heart and soul into it to stay afloat. And to keep things here rather than going 65 miles to La Grande. … (They should be) advertising what is actually available here.”
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
“There’s a lot you can do without. But there’s a lot of support; people are very supportive.”
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
“Don’t expect a lot of luxury.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.