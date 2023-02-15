ENTERPRISE — Tammy Crawford, who lives just outside of Enterprise, is a Wallowa County native, having grown up in Joseph.
She spent 15 years teaching the fourth grade at Enterprise Elementary School and then moved up to junior high.
ENTERPRISE — Tammy Crawford, who lives just outside of Enterprise, is a Wallowa County native, having grown up in Joseph.
She spent 15 years teaching the fourth grade at Enterprise Elementary School and then moved up to junior high.
“I got too mean to teach fourth grade,” she said. “I wanted to teach math to the older kids. … They need somebody who’s going to stop babying them, but they’re still kids.”
Crawford’s favorite thing about Wallowa County is the quiet.
Having just returned from a vacation outside the county, she appreciates the lack of traffic here.
With daylight saving time coming up March 12, she’s not so sure she thinks it’s still appropriate as an energy-saving means.
“I’m not so sure which I would want to last all year, but I think it’s kind of an outdated thing and it doesn’t really save any money or energy anymore,” she said.
As spring draws near, Crawford is looking forward to getting outdoors more.
“My husband, Mike, and I — we’re both retired — like to get out,” she said. “He likes to fish and we both like to camp and hike and ride.”
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, her advice is to be sure they can take care of themselves.
“Know that you have a source of income and that you want quiet time,” she said. “That you don’t need every convenience at your fingertips and that you can enjoy nature and the things that Wallowa County has to offer.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Enterprise
reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.