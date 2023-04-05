ENTERPRISE — David Ebbert has lived in Enterprise since 2006, having decided with his wife, Linda, to move to her native ground.
“My wife’s got family here and she was born here,” he said.
Retired since about 2000, he worked as a parts manager for a John Deere dealership.
The Ebberts have three kids and one grandchild spread around the Northwest.
Ebbert said his favorite thing about Wallowa County is the way it holds onto its old-fashioned flavor.
“I guess it’s the ambiance of the town and how it hasn’t really done a whole lot since the 1950s,” he said. “It’s not grown a lot. When I first came here, it was like driving back into Montana when I was a kid in the 1950s. I just fell in love with it.”
As spring has sprung, Ebbert is thinking more about staying home.
“I’m not much for getting outside anymore,” he said. “I’ll just be working around the house and working outside.”
When it comes to the housing shortage in the county, Ebbert has already made a suggestion to the county Planning Commission.
“I suggested some of these tiny houses at one time,” he said. “You could put like three of them on a normal building lot. I don’t know how much that’s going to help, but it seems like it would help some.”
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, his advice is to be prepared for the lack of large stores here.
“Be ready to do a lot of buying online,” he said. “There’s not a lot of big stores here.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
