ENTERPRISE — Brianna Micka was born and raised in Wallowa County and lives with her parents on Alder Slope.
She’s now a senior at Joseph Charter School, where she plays basketball and volleyball. After graduation this year, she hopes to go to Eastern Oregon University or Oregon State University and obtain a double major in elementary education and agriculture education.
“I want to be an agriculture teacher, but I want to come back to the county so if I’m an elementary teacher, that gives me more options,” she said.
The ag education goes along with her own experience. She’s been in 4-H since the fourth grade and started FFA as a freshman. She’s now chapter vice president at JCS.
Her parents are Jeff and Brenda Micka. Her dad is a flooring installer and her mom works at the Wallowa County Courthouse.
Micka recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
Probably the views and the people. I like coming back home, even from a great vacation, the people here make it so wonderful and they’re so supportive and you just really come together as a community.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
It’s affected me pretty greatly with school and sports. It’s definitely changed things and especially changed my senior year from what it was supposed to look like.
Do you plan to get the vaccine against COVID-19 or are you hesitant as some people are?
I’m not sure yet. I’m not in a category for it yet, and I’d like there to be more testing. But if I need it to travel or for college, then I’ll take it.
Which vaccine do you prefer?
I haven’t done a lot of research, but I think I’d take the Johnson & Johnson one that just came out if I have to take one — the one-shot one.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
I’ve learned so much about what a community can do and how they come together. Everything that’s ag related here has helped me so much. People want to go to the city to see what they have, but it seems in a small community we have just as much, it’s just a little bit different what we do.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
It’s a strong, small community, so I’d say just keep it how we love it. Don’t try to change everything, but if they want to come and enjoy it, they can enjoy it, too. Have an agriculture-based mind and enjoy the beauty we have here.
