ENTERPRISE — Summer Ellis has lived all of her 15 years in Enterprise and wouldn’t live anywhere else.
She and her three siblings are among the many home-schoolers in Wallowa County and she appreciates the large numbers in that community.
“There are lots of home-schoolers here so we have a program,” she said.
Ellis said the people are her favorite thing about Wallowa County.
“There are really nice people here,” she said.
With summer almost here, her interest is a little more indoors-related than that of some.
“I’m looking forward to reading books in the library with the summer reading program,” she said.
But she is also looking forward to some outdoor activities, such as organized sports and the summer lunch program.
“You can just eat lunch there with your friends,” she said.
Asked if she anticipates an active fire season this year, Ellis is confident local firefighters can keep it under control.
“I don’t think it’s anything we can’t handle,” she said. “It’s been hotter than that before.”
She said her family is planning to plant a garden this spring but hasn’t done so yet.
When it comes to alleviating the county’s housing shortage, her plan is simple.
“I guess we could build more houses,” Ellis said.
When it comes to people who thinking about moving here, her advice to them is all positive.
“I think they should move here; it’s really nice here,” she said. “The seasons are normally on time and the people here are fine. I really like it here because there are no sales taxes on anything. And Wallowa County is just a really nice place to live.”
