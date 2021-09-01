ENTERPRISE — Theadora Bloomfield has lived in Wallowa County for 5½ years — most of that time in Enterprise — having moved here from Portland. She said she moved here to both get out of Portland and to be near her parents.
“I wanted to get out of Portland and reevaluate my life,” she said. “You know, mid-20s and you have to figure out which direction you’re going before it all goes downhill.”
So she found this direction.
“(Portland) is not quiet at all; it’s chaos,” she said. “I feel safe here. I feel safe having a child here.”
Bloomfield said she met the “love of my life” here and her 3½-year-old daughter, Luna, was born here. James Andrews is the “love of her life,” who runs a painting company in the county.
Bloomfield operates a bakery out of her home called Simply Sweet.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
I like the community of it. Everyone knows everyone and when something happens, there are multiple people out trying to right a wrong. That’s a beautiful thing. Also, the views and everything you can do here when it’s not packed full of tourists.
Are you going to get vaccinated?
No. It all just boils down to what is the most informed decision I can make that I feel the most comfortable with.
How has the pandemic affected you?
Really, it hasn’t. I always take the necessary precautions since I opened my home (business). I’m super safe when I’m preparing things. I have all no contact (with customers) unless they want to do it otherwise. I wash my hands (regularly.)
What do you think of the governor’s order on teachers being vaccinated?
When it comes to any forcible vaccination, I think that’s completely wrong. Everyone has a choice to make their own decisions. With every choice comes certain responsibilities and no one’s choice should ever be taken away.
Did you do anything particularly fun this summer?
Camping, the lake, the paddleboats, the tram.
What’s your advice for people thinking about moving here?
Don’t do it. Move if you’re a quiet, wind-down type of person. Don’t move here if you’re not. It’s so slow here and the winters are so harsh.
