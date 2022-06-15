VoicesMulloy 2079.jpg

Aliesha Mulloy

Enterprise

ENTERPRISE — Aliesha Mulloy has lived most of her life in Enterprise, though she was born in Walla Walla, Washington, and attended some school there.

While living in Washington, she often visited her grandparents in Joseph and those visits fostered a desire to live in Wallowa County.

“I’m glad I’m settled home here now,” she said.

Not able to work outside the home, she keeps busy with cross-stitching.

“I make big tapestries,” she said. “They take about a year or two to make and I get them framed.”

She’s made a colorful one of a family of three tigers in the jungle and another of a white tiger.

“Now I’m working on a Pegasus and (another of) peacocks,” she said.

Mulloy said she gets her material online.

Her favorite thing about Wallowa County is the fact that she’s able to get around on foot for almost everywhere she needs to go, which is a big help given the high price of gasoline.

“There’s no way I could afford it,” she said.

She said her sister takes her places, such as to Kennewick, Washington, to visit their mother.

“I hadn’t seen so many cars in a while, I was shocked,” she said.

She also likes the mountains and wildflowers here. After weeks of rain, she feels winter and spring have gone on long enough.

“I’m ready to turn my air conditioner on,” Mulloy said.

She doesn’t get out too much and enjoys time in her apartment cross-stitching.

“I’ve got a really nice apartment,” she said.

As tourist season is upon us, she’s looking forward to the Mountain High Broncs and Bulls later this month that she expects her dad, Lee Daggett, will compete in.

She encourages people who are thinking of moving to the county to “Come on down. It’s a great place to raise children.”

— Bill Bradshaw,

Wallowa County Chieftain

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.