ENTERPRISE — Roz McTee has lived in Enterprise for almost eight years, having moved here from Northern Nevada.
She and husband, Ryan, moved here for “a simpler life and a simpler, quiet, more home-town feel,” she said.
One of her favorite things about Wallowa County is the changing of the seasons. Although she got that in Nevada, she likes it here, too.
“What I like the most about the county is that everybody is super friendly and it’s a friendly community here, especially with the locals in the offseason,” she said. “I know that we welcome the tourists every year, which is great, but I also like the sense of community during the wintertime and the little traditions that we have.
“Whether it’s going down to the tavern in Imnaha or skiing at Fergi or going to basketball games on Friday nights. I just like the sense of community throughout the entire year.”
She and Ryan have owned and operated McTee Creations for about four years, where they build and sell barnwood furniture from locally sourced wood that comes from places in the county that people just give to them or they search out and find.
“We build anything from entertainment centers to barnwood tables to cabinets,” she said. “I also do a little bit of home décor.”
They sell some of their items at various shops around the county.
“We’re just local artisans trying to find our way,” she said.
They have a grown son and daughter, the son lives here.
As the weather gets warmer, Roz looks forward to getting out and camping, which she loves.
She believes this month’s primary election to be quite important.
“I think if you have the means, stick your ballot in,” she said.
Roz says the increasing cost of fuel — which she attributes to many causes — is limiting her ability to travel.
“I can’t go farther to camp,” she said. “It’s too expensive to venture farther out of Wallowa County.”
As for people who are thinking of moving here, she has some advice.
“Come with the attitude of not changing what it is now,” she said. “Don’t come into the county and try and change it; just take it for what it is.”
