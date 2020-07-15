ENTERPRISE — Bonnie Davis has lived in Enterprise since 1993, married to Larry Davis all that time. Her daughter, Katie Wightman, is store director at the Enterprise Safeway.
She said she loves the mountains and scenery of the county and can’t think of anything she doesn’t like about Wallowa County.
Davis particularly likes seeing all the wildlife that comes through her property, the elk, deer, coyotes, wolves, squirrels, chipmunks and everything, she says.
She recently shared her thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
Our house out the north highway on Davis Creek Road. No, it’s not named for us. It’s beautiful there, it’s quiet, we live off-grid. We have 41 acres there and it’s just beautiful.
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
Not having big stores, but that’s OK. You can just drive out and have a nice road trip.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for all of us?
Just stick together and try and fight Portland.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
To be patient for things to get done. It’s good to be patient. Patience is a virtue.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Prepare themselves that this county is small and to be patient. Also, to enjoy the beauty of this county.
What do you hope to do this summer?
Got so much stuff to do around the house, but I might go fishing up at the lake or on the Snake River for bass fishing.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
