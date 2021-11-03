ENTERPRISE — She’s only lived in Enterprise six years, but Tami Klages has found ways to fit right in.
First, she married Kurt Klages, a bridge builder, and moved here from Lewiston, Idaho. Then, she became head cook at Joseph Charter School and started her own business, Old, New and You, in Joseph. Her jobs indeed keep her busy.
“I love it,” she said. “I love both (jobs).”
Her kids are all grown and have families of their own and have given her two grandkids in Portland and two in Vancouver, Washington.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
Nature, the beauty. I take my dogs hiking three miles every day on Alder Slope.
As we move into fall, what’s your favorite season? Why?
Fall. I love all the colors.
What will you be thankful for on Thanksgiving?
I’m thankful for the people in Wallowa County. They have really supported my business, and the people at the school are like another family.
Are you concerned about the coronavirus pandemic?
I am not. I believe God has a purpose for everything.
What do you think of government mandates on face masks and vaccinations?
I believe that everybody should be respectful of each other, but it’s their decision.
With summer now over, what was your favorite experience?
The tourist season. I loved meeting all the new people who came into the store.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
They need to come here and try to find a house first. Rentals and places to buy are hard to find. And then just enjoy life here.
