ENTERPRISE — Joy Warnock has lived in Enterprise for the past 11 years, having been born in San Diego and brought here by her parents, Lyman and Mildred Warnock.
She works full time at the Alpine House in Joseph as the lead medical technician. She studied courses related to her field and then became certified online.
“Everything I learned was through experience and getting certified online,” she said.
She’s still single, but her mom is trying to marry her off, she jests.
“But I’m just doing my own thing right now,” she said.
Warnock recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
It’s got to be the support by the people (here). Being from San Diego, where it’s really big and everybody minds their own business and doesn’t care about anybody, it was a really big culture shock when we moved here to a really small community. It was really strange having people just wave at you and be super friendly and super nice. It was something I wasn’t really used to. It was really pleasant.
What fun plans do you have in the county for this summer?
I’m going to Greece in September. I’m going on a tour with my cousin and my aunt. We’ll see some of those islands where the water’s so blue it should be illegal.
What are your thoughts on the beginning of fire season, after Central Oregon burned last year?
I hope it’s not our turn, and if it is, we can skip it. I just think people need to be really careful.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
Sickwise? No. Nobody around me has gotten COVID. It affected us a lot at work. Taking care is really big and we were shut down for a long time. It was sad their family members couldn’t come visit, so we told them, “You are our family; we think of you as family.”
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
You’re never by yourself living in Wallowa County. There will always be somebody there by your side for support. People are just really caring.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
I think we have enough people living here. I think it’s really great. It’s great for families.
— Bill Bradshaw,
Wallowa County Chieftain
