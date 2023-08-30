ENTERPRISE — Julie Hyde doesn’t make it to town every day, but she’s glad when she can.
She and her husband, Larry, moved to their place off of Highway 3 near Flora about four years ago. They came from Burbank, Washington, near Pasco, where she worked as a high school German and math teacher and Larry worked as a structural engineer for Boeing.
“We live on the edge of the canyon,” she said. “My husband wanted to live among the wild animals.”
They have a daughter and a grandson who live in Burbank.
Hyde said her favorite thing about Wallowa County is the people.
“They’re so friendly, so helpful,” she said. “They rescued me from being stuck in the snow all night last winter. I ran off the road in the snow and ended up in the ditch. A logging truck took time out of his schedule — and you know how those guys like to drive because time is money — and he pulls me out. Then when the (county) grader operator arrived, he plowed all the way to my house. So I got custom plowing.”
As summer winds down, she hopes to get more produce out of her greenhouse before fall.
In terms of wildfire, the county has been fortunate so far, but last weekend’s fire near Wallowa Lake and the smoke coming down from Washington state had her worried.
“Two days ago, I thought, ‘Oh no. This is it.’ Because of all the smoke you couldn’t even see the other side of the canyon,” she said. “Then it rained all day yesterday and cleared it up.”
Hyde acknowledges the need for more affordable housing in Wallowa County, but she’s not sure what the solution is. She said a friend had a tough time finding a home.
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, she recommends it, with a caveat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.