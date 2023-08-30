VoicesHyde 9371.jpg

Julie Hyde

Flora

ENTERPRISE — Julie Hyde doesn’t make it to town every day, but she’s glad when she can.

She and her husband, Larry, moved to their place off of Highway 3 near Flora about four years ago. They came from Burbank, Washington, near Pasco, where she worked as a high school German and math teacher and Larry worked as a structural engineer for Boeing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.