ENTERPRISE — Lexie Canelli has only lived in Joseph for the past five years, but she grew up here and moved away several times.
“I’d move away and come back. I’d move away and come back,” she said.
She said the community and the presence of family — her parents — keeps bringing her back.
Not presently employed, she spends much of her time at her hobby of macramé — the art of tying knots into patterns. She and her boyfriend also like to drive around in the mountains, something a bit hindered by the high cost of gasoline.
“Right now, yeah, definitely,” she said.
Her favorite thing about Wallowa County is twofold.
“It’s a tossup between the people — the friendliness of the people — and the mountains,” she said.
Not only does she enjoy seeing the majestic mountains from town, Canelli enjoys seeing wildlife.
“We just saw two wolves” on a drive near Wallowa, she said. “It was just running. Two weeks later, we went up to the same area and we saw an adult wolf and it was running away. We drove up about 200 yards and there was a mama elk with her little calf. I think we scared it off from going after the baby.”
Canelli is aware of the concern ranchers have expressed about wolves attacking their livestock.
“I’m not particularly fond of the wolves. They’re fun to see just because I’ve never seen one, but with the ranchers and their cattle, it’s their livelihood. I would be (upset), too.”
With the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission in town, she doesn’t have a lot she wants to see them accomplish.
“A bike path all the way to the lake would be nice,” she said. “It gets kind of scary.”
When someone is considering moving here, Canelli has mixed feelings.
“Stay away so it stays small and beautiful,” she said. “But also, everybody’s businesses need the service. Come visit, but don’t stay.”
