Enterprise — Although born in Texas, Sheena Nebergall has lived most of her life in Wallowa County. And, she has good reason to call the county home.
Not only do her grandparents live here, she kept the county as a home base when her two middle children were kidnapped by their father for five years. Last year, they were found with him and his girlfriend in Florida and after a bit of a struggle with the state of Florida, Nebergall got them back in December.
Married to Jeremy Dodd, they also have a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old. Dodd works for Eastern Oregon Landscaping.
Their four children keep them busy, Nebergall said.
“What else is there to do here in the mountains?” she said. “It’s been wild, but it’s been fun.”
Nebergall works at Wallowa Valley Senior Living as a medication tech and got her COVID-19 vaccine early.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The mountains. Some things always change, but they never change.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
Since I work in an assisted living center, I have to wear a mask and a face shield all the time. They just released us from the face shield and have started letting more people in.
Which COVID vaccine did you get and how did it go?
The Moderna. I had no symptoms except a sore arm.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
Don’t sweat the small stuff. Slow down.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Don’t bring your city ways to our little town.
— Bill Bradshaw,
Wallowa County Chieftain
