ENTERPRISE — Lagina Fowler and her husband have lived in Enterprise about 9½ years, having moved here from Imbler to be closer to her in-laws.
“My in-laws were living in Wallowa and we wanted to be closer to them,” she said.
Fowler is fortunate enough to be a stay-at-home mom, caring for her 20-month-old son. Her husband, Steven Bickell, works for Union Pacific Railroad.
Fowler said she likes Wallowa County because of its atmosphere.
“It’s a friendly community and it’s quiet,” she said. “We love the mountains and the lake and the scenery and to be able to live the way that we live.”
That pertains largely to outdoor activities.
“We have wood-fired heat, we cut our own wood, we get to go fishing and do all that kind of stuff,” she said.
She said she was in La Grande on Aug. 11 shopping when the hailstorm hit Wallowa.
“We missed that storm by about an hour,” she said. “We got home an hour before it hit.”
She believes she’s pretty well set for winter.
“We just got the last of our firewood last weekend,” she said. “After Thanksgiving, we’ll go find a Christmas tree.”
When it comes to Christmas, Fowler said the important thing about the holiday is family.
“It’s about being around family and good food,” she said.
When it comes to people who are thinking about moving here, she recommends not changing the county.
“Just enjoy the beauty and keep it the way that it is,” she said.
— Bill Bradshaw,
Wallowa County Chieftain
