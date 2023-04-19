Alex Rowley
Enterprise
reporter
ENTERPRISE — Alex Rowley was born in Joseph but has grown up in Enterprise and lived here since she was 3 years old.
She’s now 17 and a junior at Enterprise High School.
She already has plans to go to college to become a physician, though she’s not quite sure where yet. She hasn’t yet considered a specialty in the medical field, but she has time to figure that out.
She lives here with her parents, but also has family in Union County.
Her favorite thing about Wallowa County is the sense of community here.
“I love how everyone knows each other and is close together,” she said. “It’s such a small place and cozy.”
As spring has sprung, Rowley is looking forward to softball season.
“I play a lot of softball and other sports,” she said.
She’s also had enough winter.
“Hopefully we’ll have less snow and warmer days; more sun,” she said.
Rowley believes that having fewer people owning vacation homes here could help ease the housing shortage in the county.
“I think people buying properties and not living here is not good because it’s raising prices for everyone,” she said.
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, her advice is to also live here.
“People moving here is great, but they also need to live here,” Rowley said.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
