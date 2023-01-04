VoicesManuel 5381.jpg

Lee Manuel

Enterprise

ENTERPRISE — Lee Manuel has lived in Wallowa County since 1989, minus a gap of 18 years when she and husband David were doing a project in neighboring Union County.

David Manuel is a sculptor, and the two own and operate the Manuel History and Bronze Museum in Enterprise.

Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.