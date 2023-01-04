Lee Manuel
Enterprise
reporter
ENTERPRISE — Lee Manuel has lived in Wallowa County since 1989, minus a gap of 18 years when she and husband David were doing a project in neighboring Union County.
David Manuel is a sculptor, and the two own and operate the Manuel History and Bronze Museum in Enterprise.
“I take care of the business and keep track of the clients,” she said. “I kind-of run the museum.”
After just more than two years in their location at the corner of North and Northwest Second streets, they’re moving up the hill on the way out of Enterprise to the west.
“Because of COVID, we never really could get going down here,” she said. “So now we’re going to be open at the other place.”
Manuel said her favorite thing about Wallowa County is the people.
“It’s the small-townness — everybody knows everybody and looks out for each other,” she said. “The second thing is the view of the mountains; that’s wonderful.”
Manuel said her new year’s resolution is to go forward and not look back at the past couple of COVID-dominated years.
“I read something cool that somebody posted that said, ‘Moving forward; looking back with no regrets, no requests. Just happy to be alive.’”
As we embark on a new year, she does have her thoughts on 2022.
“2021 and 2022 have all been rough, with the COVID and trying to do a business,” she said. “We’ve not been physically well, but we’re excited about 2023.”
Manuel said she and her husband are prepared for winter.
“We’ve made sure all the heaters worked,” she said. “We’re pretending it’s spring.”
When it comes to people who are thinking about moving here, her advice is to hurry.
“There’s not going to be room for everybody who wants to come here now,” she said.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
