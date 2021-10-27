VoicesThorne 8678.jpg

Lyvia Thorne

Wallowa

ENTERPRISE — Lyvia Thorne was in Enterprise on Tuesday, Oct. 19, but she’s lived in Wallowa for the past two years.

Prior to Wallowa, she lived in Enterprise for about four years for about six years in Wallowa County. She lived in Pendleton before coming here.

Homeschooled, the 17-year-old high school junior lives with her parents, Jimmie and Ted Thorne.

But she does more than school, holding down a part-time job at Wallowa Lake Vacation Rentals as a cabin cleaner.

“I like it a lot; it’s a very good job,” she said. “I have a very good boss, too, Cindi Aschenbrenner.”

Thorne recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.

What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?

The lake or the hikes that you can do. I usually just sit there and look at (the lake.) It’s really cool; it’s pretty. I like to hike at the lake or up Tick Hill or Bear Creek in Wallowa.

As we move into fall, what’s your favorite season? Why?

Fall is my favorite season, because it’s so pretty.

Are you concerned about the recent coronavirus spike?

No. (She hasn’t been vaccinated nor does she plan to.)

What do you think of government mandates on face masks and vaccinations?

I think it’s mostly a waste of time, but that’s just my opinion. I think if you’re going to get it, you’re going to get it, but if you have risks, wearing the masks and getting vaccinated are good.

With summer now over, what was your favorite experience?

Working. I really like my job.

What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?

I think that it’s a very beautiful place to live in … and it’s a good community with good people around. But I don’t know what advice I would give to someone moving here.

