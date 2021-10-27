featured Wallowa County Voices: She loves her job working at lake By BILL BRADSHAW Wallowa County Chieftain Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Oct 27, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lyvia ThorneWallowa Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ENTERPRISE — Lyvia Thorne was in Enterprise on Tuesday, Oct. 19, but she’s lived in Wallowa for the past two years.Prior to Wallowa, she lived in Enterprise for about four years for about six years in Wallowa County. She lived in Pendleton before coming here.Homeschooled, the 17-year-old high school junior lives with her parents, Jimmie and Ted Thorne.But she does more than school, holding down a part-time job at Wallowa Lake Vacation Rentals as a cabin cleaner.“I like it a lot; it’s a very good job,” she said. “I have a very good boss, too, Cindi Aschenbrenner.”Thorne recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?The lake or the hikes that you can do. I usually just sit there and look at (the lake.) It’s really cool; it’s pretty. I like to hike at the lake or up Tick Hill or Bear Creek in Wallowa.As we move into fall, what’s your favorite season? Why?Fall is my favorite season, because it’s so pretty.Are you concerned about the recent coronavirus spike?No. (She hasn’t been vaccinated nor does she plan to.)What do you think of government mandates on face masks and vaccinations?I think it’s mostly a waste of time, but that’s just my opinion. I think if you’re going to get it, you’re going to get it, but if you have risks, wearing the masks and getting vaccinated are good.With summer now over, what was your favorite experience?Working. I really like my job.What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?I think that it’s a very beautiful place to live in … and it’s a good community with good people around. But I don’t know what advice I would give to someone moving here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Follow Bill Bradshaw Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBack to beginnings: Tom Crane returns as Enterprise superintendentLetter: Shortened stay because of lack of masksWinding Waters Medical Clinic purchases Ram HardwareSchools in compliance with vaccination mandateWallowa County Voices: She loves her job working at lakeBiz Buzz: Artist enjoys sprucing up townFor the RecordEnterprise puts to rest vacation rentals disputeCarlsen resigns as EHS principalHome-town hero honored at Trail Blazers game Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
