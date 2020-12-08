ENTERPRISE — Nancy Macke has lived off of Fish Hatchery Lane since 2016 on property she and husband, Bruce, have owned since 2007.
She grew up in Baker and the Mackes moved here after they retired — Bruce from 38 years as a high school science teacher in Cove and Nancy from 13 years working for the Oregon Department of Human Services as a child welfare case worker.
The Mackes have six kids between them, though none live around here.
Nancy said they moved here because they were familiar with the county, having spent their lives in Eastern Oregon, and loved so many things about it.
Recently, she shared her thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The mountains and the hiking and being out. The feeling here. The folks are wonderful.
Real or fake Christmas tree and why?
Real. The experience of going out and getting it — Bruce does that.
What do you want for Christmas?
That’s a big order. A sense of peace and people having good feelings toward a common good.
How was your Thanksgiving?
Small. Just the two of us.
Did the governor’s two-week freeze on business activity and gatherings affect you?
Things really haven’t changed. We’re certainly more conscious of when we go inside, to put on a mask if nothing else to be respectful. Being retired, we don’t have to go to a job every day, but I’ve been a working mom and I understand how it is for those who do. It’s quite a load you’re carrying when you’re dealing with all the kid stuff and the challenges people face with their finances.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Be prepared for housing challenges perhaps. Rentals aren’t easy to find and prices to buy are high.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
