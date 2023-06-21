Janis Buffam
Enterprise
reporter
ENTERPRISE — Janis Buffam has lived along Hurricane Creek since the 1990s, having moved here from Newberg.
Her mother was the only relative living here, and she has since died. Her kids are living in the Willamette Valley.
Buffam doesn’t hesitate when asked what her favorite thing about Wallowa County is.
“The mountains,” she said.
She said she used to ride horseback up there when she was younger, though she hasn’t done so for a couple of years.
She also is a fan of the people here.
“The county is like a family,” she said.
With summer finally here, Buffam is certain about what she’ll find most enjoyable.
“The warm weather,” she said.
She plans to be outdoors planting a garden.
“We have a large garden, so we’ll plant corn, potatoes and other vegetables,” she said.
She anticipates an active fire season in the county this year, largely because she said the woods haven’t been managed properly.
“They didn’t maintain the forests like they should’ve,” she said.
Like many folks, she has opinions on how to ease the housing shortage in the county, but she’ll let her elected officials work on the details.
“I’ll have to let the City Council figure that out,” she said.
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, Buffam’s advice is to not ruin the county.
“Don’t damage what’s here,” she said.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
