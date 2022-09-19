ENTERPRISE — Vicky Hannagan has lived in Joseph for just five years, but she’s already in love with Wallowa County.
Hannagan moved here from California after her husband died.
“My sister brought me out here,” she said. “I’m by myself so she asked me to come out here and I haven’t left other than to go on vacation.”
Those vacations are often to see her two grown sons, who live in Morgan Hill, California, and Las Vegas. She also visits her seven grandchildren, ranging in age from 7 to 25. She said they’ve only been able to visit once since she’s lived here.
Hannagan said her favorite thing about Wallowa County is simply the people.
“I love the people here, they’re so friendly and nice,” she said. “They’re so different than California. Everybody waves at you — with all five fingers.”
Having already gone on vacation this year, she's pretty well accomplished everything she wanted to do this summer, although she will have a couple of weeks off from her job at the Little Store to take care of her fiancé as he recuperates from ankle surgery.
Hannagan said the smoke from all the wildfires particularly bothers her eyes and her throat.
“I wear contact lenses so as the day goes on, they get really itchy and dry,” she said. “And my throat’s dry.”
She believes the county is coming together well to help Wallowa recover from the Aug. 11 hailstorm.
“Oh my gosh, that was just incredible,” she said of the storm. “I believe (the community) is doing a good job. From what I’ve heard, a lot of people are chipping in, the churches are chipping in, Subway went over and helped, a lot of people are going down to help them.”
When it comes to people who are thinking about moving here, her advice is simply, “Good luck. There’s no place to move to. This is one of the best places to move to, but as far as moving here, there’s no place to move to; everything is taken.”
