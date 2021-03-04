ENTERPRISE — Katrina Haines has lived her whole life in Wallowa County and has traveled enough to know she never wants to live anywhere else.
“I just really like the place,” she said. “I really don’t want to go anywhere else.”
A senior at Enterprise High School, her parents and sister also live here. At present, she has no college plans and just hopes to continue working at Safeway, where she hopes to have a career.
Haines recently shared her thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
Honestly, because we’re surrounded by nature all the way around.
What challenges do you believe Wallowa County faces?
Being kind of secluded from other, bigger places. It makes it harder to get things in.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
It’s made work really hard for me because all of the mask-wearing and such. But other than that, it really hasn’t affected me all that much.
Do you plan to get the vaccine against COVID-19 or are you hesitant as some people are?
Yes, as soon as it’s available.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
A lot about what I want to do. I’ve been a lot of places but I haven’t seen any other place I want to live. I want to live here. I’ve learned from visiting other places that they’re just not my thing.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
It’s a really nice place, but you have to accept the fact that a lot of the things you might want to do you won’t be able to do here.
— Bill Bradshaw,
The Wallowa County Chieftain
