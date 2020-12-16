ENTERPRISE — Summer Derrickson is a newcomer to Wallowa County, but she already feels at home here. She and husband, Chris, moved here a little over a year ago from Corvallis.
The Derricksons came here for Chris’ job with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. But they both fit right in, she with her art. When interviewed, she had just picked up some clear Christmas tree ornaments she planned to paint with people’s pet portraits. She also works with a gallery in Joseph during the summer when it’s open.
The young couple has no children — yet.
“Maybe eventually,” Summer said. “But right now, we’re just having fun, getting out hiking and all that.”
Real or fake Christmas trees and why?
Real. We just love the smell of them. We don’t mind the mess and we love going out and finding our own. That’s always an adventure.
What do you want for Christmas?
Probably just to be able to hang out with all my family and friends. I don’t think the pandemic will be a problem. We’ll just visit with a few family members.
What’s your favorite Christmas carol?
I don’t really know them very well, but “O Holy Night” is one of my favorite songs.
What are you hoping for the new year?
That things will start opening up and that we don’t have to worry about this whole pandemic thing. Also, more peace in this world would be nice.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The mountains, for sure, and the hiking. I love horseback riding, too, so next year I hope to get out and do more trail riding.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Definitely spend a winter here before you decide to move here.
— Bill Bradshaw,
Wallowa County Chieftain
