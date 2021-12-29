ENTERPRISE — Tali Limbaugh is fairly new to Wallowa County, having moved to Enterprise with her husband, Cody, from Portland just two years ago. But she’s already a fan of the place.
“My husband’s family is from here,” she said. “They have been living on the same ranch for four generations. We would come to visit every quarter.”
It was her prompting that got them to move.
“I just loved it up here so much and I asked him if he would ever consider moving back, and here we are,” she said. “It was my idea.”
The Limbaughs have yet to have children, big-city life having been a reason they put it off.
“Now that we’re living here, I would consider it,” she said. “Living in the city it didn’t really seem conducive to the kind of life style that we had to have. … Where we live now, I think that would be very possible.”
The Limbaughs are freelance sportswriters who work remotely and are just now getting their businesses off the ground. They’ve both been coaches and hope to find work here as coaches, as well.
“I’ve been working at the Gold Room this summer, and it’s been great because I’ve wanted to mingle with my community and thought I would pick a hot spot in town,” she said.
Tali recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
Everybody waves to me when they drive by and the view of the mountains.
What does Christmas mean to you?
I’m actually new to celebrating Christmas. I grew up Jewish, but my husband’s family celebrate Christmas. … It’s a time to get together with family and have food with each other. I had always wanted to celebrate Christmas when I was a kid, so now I’m living out my dream.
What are you looking forward to in 2022?
Having my own business and an independent income so that I can invest in the land that I moved onto.
Do you have a New Year’s resolution?
No. I’m a little superstitious about those things.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
If they’re coming from a city, expect big, big change. The tradeoffs for conveniences for the experiences you have here are well worth it.
