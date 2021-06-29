ENTERPRISE — A familiar face to Safeway shoppers is leaving. After four years in Wallowa County, Karen Chavez is moving, but is certain she’ll miss the county.
She moved to Joseph from Springfield, Missouri, to be near her kids and now they’re moving on, and she’s following — to South Carolina.
“That’s why I’m going away, because I’m moving with them,” the Phoenix, Arizona, native said.
Chavez has five children and four grandchildren. As for any more grandkids on the way, “not right now,” she said.
She stopped amid her packing chores recently to share her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The lake. I just go out there and hang out. I swim, fish, kayak.
Why do you think Independence Day is important?
It’s the day we won our freedom. It’s important for us, the generations down. They fought for us and we reap the benefits from it. We need to maintain what they fought for and have respect for them, as well.
What are your thoughts on the beginning of fire season?
Good luck is all I can say. I used to be a firefighter when I was in my 30s, and it’s hard work. I fought wildfires (in Nevada) and it was hard.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
You know, it really didn’t. We never closed and wearing a mask was kind of a drag, but it probably saved my life or somebody else’s, so I didn’t mind so much. I got vaccinated, so I’m good.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
That people are really nice. When I first got here, I thought this town can’t be like this. People lose their wallet, they have $800 in it. They find it, they have $800 in it. I’ve never seen that anywhere. That’s cool.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Hopefully they’ll make a lot of money because it’s expensive, but it’s a good town. It’s full of love and help and togetherness.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
