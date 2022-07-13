VoicesLinville 0776.jpg

ENTERPRISE — Currently a resident of Lostine Canyon, Kala Linville has lived all over Wallowa County.

“We’ve lived in Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa, too,” she said.

After moving away for four years, she and her family — husband, Terry and 5-year-old daughter, Evey — moved back in 2018.

“We’ll probably be here forever because we love it,” she said.

Linville operates a communications and professional development consulting business. But that’s not her favorite thing about the county.

“The mountains are my favorite,” she said. “Everything else is a bonus. I also love it that we don’t have a stoplight in the county. People don’t believe it when I tell them, but it’s true.”

The Linville family had a low-key Independence Day celebration, staying home and cooking hot dogs over a campfire.

But later this summer, she is looking forward to the arrival of family to attend the Chief Joseph Days festivities.

“This’ll be my daughter’s first rodeo,” she said.

Living seven miles up Lostine Canyon, the threat of wildfire is always a concern. But she’s not as worried this year as she was in 2021 amid the drought and real wildfires that occurred in the county.

“I’m not as worried this year as I was last year,” she said.

Linville doesn’t urge those interested in moving here to change their plans — just be ready for the slower lifestyle.

“Be prepared to slow down your pace of life,” she said.

