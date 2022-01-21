ENTERPRISE — Hannah Shoffner moved to Enterprise about a dozen years ago from Spokane, Washington, with her husband, Joshua.
One thing that brought them to Wallowa County was the presence of his grandmother, Lorretta Foster, who with her husband had owned numerous businesses here. They have two children, ages 4 and 16.
She spent several years working in social services for Building Healthy Families as a family support specialist and Safe Harbors as a victims’ advocate. In 2020, the Shoffners took over JO Paddle, which rents clear-bottomed kayaks at Wallowa Lake.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The community when hard things happen. They come together, no matter what their differences are.
What are you looking forward to in 2022?
The growth in my business and getting to know people who are coming into the county and who we’re learning a lot about even in the short amount of time we’ve been here.
Did you make a New Year’s resolution?
Not a real resolution; just something to keep in mind: to keep my family first and to be generous.
Have you broken it yet?
Nah. I don’t make resolutions I can’t keep.
What do you think of the return of the Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race?
I’m excited. I’m glad that they’re doing it because it’s normal — or somewhat normal.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Be prepared for cold winters. If you’re moving here from Portland, you’re going to have a couple years of adjusting, but after that it becomes home.
