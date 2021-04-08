ENTERPRISE — Destiny Wecks has lived in Wallowa County all her life. She lives on a ranch between Joseph and Enterprise with her parents, Jeffrey and Vixen Radford-Wecks.
Her dad is an electrician and her mom is a community health worker out of La Grande.
On the ranch, they raise hay for their more than 30 horses and she has five of her own cows and a couple market steers.
Destiny is a junior at Enterprise High School. Last year, when the school was forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to do online instruction, she discovered its benefits.
After she graduates, she plans on attending a community college before going to Oregon State University for veterinary science. She hopes to practice here as a veterinarian one day, but realizes she may need to seek work in a larger city first where jobs are more available.
“That’s the main idea, but it’s not exactly set in stone yet,” she said.
True to her roots, she shows horses in 4-H and cattle and swine in FFA. She used to play basketball at school, but now her time is taken up with high school rodeo.
“My falls and springs are pretty busy,” she said.
Destiny recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
Because I live so close to the base of the mountains at Hurricane Creek, I love to get up in the morning and see the beautiful mountain range. That’s one of my favorite things about the county and how small it is — you know everyone in the county.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
For school, Enterprise has offered online or in-person school. I’ve found I really enjoy (online) because I can take different classes than in school, so I’ve learned a lot more with online learning, and I get more free time so I can ride my horses more and find new opportunities in life.
Do you plan to get the vaccine against COVID-19 or are you hesitant?
I’m a little hesitant. My brother had cancer and my grandmother’s battling cancer so I want to protect them. … I don’t want to bring it back to them. I’m just hesitant.
Which vaccine do you prefer?
I’m not really sure.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
With doing 4-H and FFA, having the community behind you to meet your goals is important. For the past couple years, I’ve been doing rodeo court, and getting sponsors and selling tickets it helps having a strong community behind you.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Don’t try to change it. Bringing new people in can be good because they’d have new ideas, but I don’t want them to change how it’s been — a beautiful place with great community. … If people do want to live here, I value my farmland, I don’t want to see subdivisions on it.
