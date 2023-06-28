ENTERPRISE — Erin Riley has lived in Enterprise for five years, having moved here from Pendleton. A relationship prompted her to move here.
Riley is a care-access specialist at one of the Winding Waters clinics.
“I’m the person you see when you walk into the clinic,” she said. “I’ve always been in health care and due to some health issues, I needed a job where I wasn’t on my feet all day.”
Riley said her favorite thing about Wallowa County is the atmosphere here.
“It’s just how quiet and peaceful it is,” she said.
As summer arrives, she has a few ideas of what she’ll be doing.
“Playing on the lake, camping, huckleberry picking,” to name a few, she said.
With Independence Day just around the corner, she has plans to celebrate the nation’s 247th birthday.
“I have to work that day, but we’ll probably watch the fireworks from the deck that night,” she said.
Riley said she anticipates an active fire season this year largely because the valley is drying out quickly.
“We’ve lost basically all of our snowpack and (fires) are already started,” she said.
Riley said she has no plans to plant a garden this year.
“I could kill a cactus,” she laughs.
Riley is well aware of the housing shortage in the county and believes something should be done to alleviate it.
“We need to really look into that and stop charging Portland rates for people,” she said. “They want people to come and work up here but there’s no housing. Anybody who works a normal job, they can’t afford $1,200-$1,500 a month rent plus utilities. That’s just ridiculous.”
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, her advice is to “do your research. There’s a lot of people who move to the county and they like it for the way we are and then they come in and try to change it to where they came from. People need to stop buying all the homes who don’t plan to live here.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa Counrty chieftain
reporter
